Late last year, Facebook announced a tool to let users easily migrate their uploaded photos to Google Photos. The tool was initially available in Ireland, with plans to expand to more countries in the first half of this year. The social network has made good on those plans, and the tool is now available in the US and Canada.

Facebook previously made the tool available in a number of regions throughout Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. It's a pretty straightforward process: from the general Facebook settings, select Your Facebook Information →Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos. From there, just follow the prompts.

The tool came out of the joint Data Transfer Project by Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Microsoft — a GDPR-compliant initiative to make personal data more mobile. In addition to downloading a copy or exporting it to Google Photos, users will eventually have more destination options for their photos, although Facebook hasn't said which.