Just about 2 months ago, Xiaomi debuted its first 5G gaming phones. Next week, it will bring them out of China and into Europe. But up until then, fans who want either a Black Shark 3 or 3 Pro have a chance to save a little money when it comes time to buy one.
Left: Black Shark 3 / Right: Black Shark 3 Pro
Open sales for both Black Shark phones are slated to begin on May 8. Regional pricing has not been announced — in China, the Black Shark 3 starts at an equivalent of about €450 while the 3 Pro goes from just above €600.
Both phones come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and identical camera rigs — 64MP, 13MP wide-angle, and 5MP depth cameras on the back and a 20MP sensor for selfies. The 3 has a 6.67" 1080p+ display and a 4,720mAh battery while the 3 Pro gets a 7.1" 1440p+ display and 65W charging for its 5,000mAh power pack.
Through May 7, Black Shark is hosting a modest contest on its site, randomly giving prizes to 85 people who can complete all seven minigames and tasks. Those prizes include €10, €30, and €50 vouchers for a Black Shark 3 or 3 Pro, a 25% coupon towards the purchase of a Black Shark 3 phone and an accessory, and a half-off coupon for a FunCooler Pro CPU fan.
- Source:
- Black Shark
