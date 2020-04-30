Spending more time at home can mean you're less active, but it could also lead to less than healthy changes to your diet (we aren't judging). Although there's nothing wrong with treating yourself, takeout every night may be sustainable for your waistline in the long run. Because we care about your health and well-being (and you should too!), we've put together a list of apps that can help you maintain a healthy diet and even provide meal recommendations.

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

We often don't realize the number of calories we're eating versus how many we need to sustain our weight. Thankfully, this app helps you get the right amount in by calculating the number of calories you need based on your weight and goals. This is particularly helpful considering most of us are stuck at home without moving. You do have you to record everything you're eating, but there's a vast database that makes it easy to find the right items. You can also scan barcodes to automatically add food to your diary, making the overall process a lot faster.

Lose It! - Calorie Counter

Lose It is an alternative that's quite similar to MyFitnessPal but offers a more intuitive interface, in my opinion. It doesn't sync with as many apps, but has a more visual interface and is easier to use. Most importantly, it lets you take a picture of your food to automatically recognize what you're eating, which takes away the painstaking logging process. The app also comes with added features such as built-in recipes and workout guides, as well as insights on your eating patterns.

Runtastic Balance Calorie Calculator, Food Tracker

If counting macros is essential to you, Runtastic Balance makes this easier, as it displays them directly in your diary, without having to access a specific page. The interface is also quite intuitive, and there's a bunch of free plans you can pick from based on your goals. If you use other Runtastic apps, you'll be able to sync your activity automatically, but it's a bit disappointing there's no option to connect to more services.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2i7ZgVvRdI&feature=youtu.be

Lifesum - Diet Plan, Macro Calculator & Food Diary

Tracking your diet can be a complicated task if you don't know what you're supposed to eat. Thankfully, Lifesum provides complete meal plans and healthy recipes to help you create a balanced diet. It also offers a built-in calorie tracker with a sleek UI and lets you view macros and calories at a glance. Unfortunately, you'll need a paid subscription to sync with third-party services, which can be a roadblock for some.

Mealime - Meal Planner, Recipes & Grocery List

We've been quarantined with my partner for about ten days, and every morning we're wondering what to eat for lunch and dinner. Mealime makes the overall process a breeze by offering recipes that match your goals, but also your taste. Thanks to an advanced search engine, you can filter results based on calories, allergies, ingredients, and much more. Once you've decided what you want to cook, the app automatically creates a categorized grocery list, which makes it so much easier to get what you need from the store. There's even a paid subscription that brings advanced features such as detailed nutritional information, meal plan tracking, and exclusive recipes.

Freeletics Nutrition

Freeletics is popular for its bodyweight training app, and has more recently released a nutrition one to help you reach your goals, whether it's losing weight, maintaining your current one, or gaining mass. It comes with built-in recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so you can use them as inspiration if you're struggling to find ideas. Freeletics Nutrition also learns to adapt to your dietary requirements, and is a great option for vegetarians, vegans, or pescatarians. Some people may not appreciate the fact that Freeletics Nutrition's philosophy is not to count calorie, but that's also a good way of forgetting about numbers and focusing on results and pleasure instead. Lastly, you can also get a customized nutritional coach with a paid subscription, which can be handy if you have more specific goals.

BodyFast Intermittent Fasting: Coach, Diet Tracker

If you'd like an app to help you start an intermittent fasting program, BodyFast is worth considering. It's relevant for both beginners and experienced fasters alike and can create a weekly personal plan for you. It features a built-in fasting tracker and timer, as well as a weight and body measurement log to follow your progress. You can also take the experience further by signing up for coach, which can help you get customized recommendations.

Senza

If you're more into ketogenic diets, you should give Senza a try. It helps you with keto-specific tracking, as well as macros, and can also handle intermittent fasting. It comes with built-in guides for beginners, keto-specific recipes, and restaurant menus, and can provide daily recommendations for you. It also has advanced features like potassium, sodium, magnesium, glucose, and ketone intakes. Lastly, instead of getting a virtual coach, you can even speak with live nutritionists for advanced support.

Yuka - food & cosmetic scan

Yuka is slightly different than the rest of apps, as it's built to help you understand the impact of various products on your health. You can scan food & personal care products to understand their ingredients and whether they're good for you thanks to a simple color code. If you happen to scan a product that could be harmful for you, Yuka will recommend a item product that's better for your health. Although it's not necessarily at helping you lose or maintain weight, it's a great way to better understand what's going into your body, and it can be a fun game to play while quarantined.

Noom: Health & Weight

Noom is more complete than a simple calorie tracker. It offers a unique psychology-based approach to identify why you're eating and helps you build a plan to become more healthy. It's probably well-adapted to the current situation, in which most of us are just a few feet away from the kitchen, and therefore temptation. Like most apps, there's also a built-in weight and food tracker, so you'll also be able to keep on eye on your progress. If you're allowed to go out or are lucky enough to have a yard, there's also a built-in pedometer to automatically log your steps.

We need to stay home as much as possible and limit our grocery shopping. Some of these apps are great for preparing nice recipes based on what you already have at home, while others can help you identify the ingredients you need, to avoid returning to the store too often. It's also important to stay active, even if it means exercising at home. Make sure you also check out our selection of apps that can help you work out at home to start preparing your summer body, even if you're confined at home.