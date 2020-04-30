Ubisoft dropped the first trailer for the year's annual Assassin's Creed title, Valhalla, today. It's coming this holiday season. The trailer didn't make mention of Stadia, but Ubisoft confirmed the game will be launching on Google's cloud gaming platform right alongside next- and current-gen consoles and PC.

If the title and key art didn't give it away, you play a viking warrior (who presumably also assassinates at least a couple people). Like in Odyssey, there's an emphasis on combat (now with more axes!) and RPG mechanics. Valhalla will also introduce settlement management wherein players can construct and upgrade various structures that provide in-game benefits.

Ubisoft was an early supporter of Google's cloud gaming ambitions; Stadia pilot program Project Stream demoed the streaming tech with Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the previous entry in the series. Several Ubisoft titles are available on Stadia already, including Odyssey, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Just Dance 2020.