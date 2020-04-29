If you have a phone paired to your Windows 10 machine with the Your Phone app, you'll be able to take advantage of a small improvement that may be useful to those of you who prefer listening to content on your Android device while you're working on the desktop.

If you don't use Your Phone, the app-based service lets you interact with messages, notifications, and photos and videos from your phone when both devices are connected through Bluetooth.

The latest update brings a playback module to the bottom-left corner of the PC app interface. It'll let you see what's playing and allow you to play, pause, and skip forwards or backwards between tracks. You'll also be able to switch between different apps — Amazon Music, Google Play Music, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, Xiaomi Music, and YouTube Music — right from the player (it's implied Your Phone will support Audible and YouTube videos in the future).

Among other minor bugs, you may find that the skip backward button will either take you back a few seconds in the song or podcast or go to the previous track, depending on the source you're using. Rough spots will come and go as the feature is refined.

You'll need the Your Phone app v1.20041.85 from the Microsoft Store and the companion app v1.20041.82 or later from the Google Play Store or APK Mirror. Your Phone will work on phones with Android 7.0 Nougat or later and computers with a Windows 10 build from after October 2018.