Whether you charge multiple devices by your bedside or you prefer to pack light while traveling, there's no greater convenience than owning a single charger that can manage multiple devices at once. It's even better when you can find a charging solution that's compatible with both USB-C and USB-A connections. Today you can pick up this highly rated RAVPower PD Pioneer 61W charger for $23 ($13 off) at Amazon.

The RAVPower PD Pioneer 61W charger features Power Delivery 3.0, making it ideal for fast-charging compatible smartphones and even smaller laptops. It can also top off non-PD devices at full speed or trickle charge more demanding laptops. Equipped with a USB-C and USB-A port, the RAVPower PD Pioneer uses Smart 2.0 technology to detect when both ports are being used simultaneously, allowing up to 45W to flow through USB-C and 12W to pass through USB-A. If you're looking to take advantage of the full 61W of power, connect a single device to the USB-C port.

This charger has a 4.8/5 star rating, reflecting our own sentiments about the RAVPower PD Pioneer series. We loved the single-port version so much, we even featured it in our USB-C charger roundup.