Parenting was already tough, but it's harder now than ever before thanks to Coronavirus. Parents with kids at home now have to juggle homeschooling their children with work and every challenge that's thrown their way. The last thing they have time to do is vacuum the house. Luckily, it's easier than ever to automate floor cleaning chores with the new Roborock E4, the ideal robotic vacuum for busy families everywhere.
Roborock E4 outperforms its predecessors
Improving upon the previous E2 and E3 models in almost every way, the Roborock E4 is packed with an array of sensors, motion tracking systems, and custom software to keep your floors free of dust and debris. For starters, its suction power is rated at 2000Pa, an 11% increase over previous iterations. With maximum movement speeds also boosted by 10%, the E4 is able to sweep floors faster and with greater efficiency.
Under the hood sits a 100% larger 5200mAh battery and 640ml dustbin that are capable of managing a 2152sqft space on a single charge. An internal mapping system guides the E4, letting it understand which portions of the floor have been cleaned and which still need to be addressed, in real time.
To help the E4 sweep all different kinds of surfaces, it comes with a 28% larger mopping system than previous versions, plus adjustable water flow, giving the vacuum the power to safely remove fine dust and dirt from hard surfaces. There's also an Automatic Carpet Boost feature that detects carpet and increases suction for a better, more detailed clean.
Built for simplicity and convenience
Although the Roborock E4 is packed with cutting-edge hardware and software, this robotic vacuum is surprisingly simple to use. All you have to do is download the Roborock app to your phone, and you will be able to control the cleaning experience with just a few taps. Set a cleaning schedule, adjust suction levels on the fly, and even receive a post-cleanup map after the work is finished. With added Alexa support, you can even tell your E4 what to do with simple voice commands.
Purchase the Roborock E4 starting today
You have plenty to worry about during these unprecedented times; cleaning your floors shouldn't be one of them. The brand new Roborock E4 is available for purchase at an early bird discount starting today! Learn more and place your order here.
