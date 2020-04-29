You may have missed it, but OnePlus announced its new 8 series earlier this month. They're the company's best and most expensive phones yet, transitioning OnePlus away from its former "flagship killer" model to compete more directly with the likes of Samsung. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are available to purchase today, starting at $699.

The base OnePlus 8 is $699; it's $100 more for extra RAM and double the storage. You can get it right now from OnePlus, T-Mobile, or Verizon. The Verizon version is $799, too, because it comes with support for millimeter wave 5G; other versions support 5G, too, but not mmWave. The phone will be available through Amazon later today, too.

You can get an 8 Pro for $899 direct from OnePlus or, later today, from Amazon. The higher-spec version is a whopping $999. There are no 8 Pro models available from carriers, and although the phone does support 5G, it's only low-band; there's no mmWave version.

As of writing, the OnePlus 8 Pro is out of stock from OnePlus, but you can request a stock notification.