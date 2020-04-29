Even with a global pandemic going on, HMD Global has continued updating its (very) large portfolio of Nokia phones to Android 10. The Nokia 3.2, 4.2, 6.2, 8 Sirocco, and 2.3 have all received updates this month, and now the low-end Nokia 1 Plus is next in line.
Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, revealed on his Twitter account that the Nokia 1 Plus is receiving an update to Android 10. Since the phone only has 1GB of RAM, it's running the 'Go' variant of Android 10, which has some removed features and more optimized apps.
Android 10 (Go edition) rollout for Nokia 1 Plus starts today. With so many new features, your phone will feel brand new all over again! Check here for more details and the availability in different countries 👉https://t.co/h7fJxyxN0w#Android10 #Nokia1Plus @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/dmfOhN4jur
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 29, 2020
Even though it has made some owners of Nokia's more expensive phones upset (the Nokia 5.1 Plus is still waiting on Android 10, for example), it's nice to see a sub-$100 phone get a major OS update. That's, unfortunately, a rare sight.
