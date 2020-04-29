Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today I'm excited to announce that Square Enix is offering a boatload of sales for its Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest titles, and yes, Chrono Trigger is also on sale, along with Valkyrie Profile. Besides the plethora of titles from Square, we also have a collection of titles from Rusty Lake, as well as a few games from Taito. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 61 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- iControl 11 Pro - one tap features , saves time $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stop Backup Screenshots - PinSync $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Emoji Match: A sliding puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- CELL 13 - The Ultimate Escape Puzzle $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ocean Go! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Zamazingo - Dark Puzzle Adventure Land $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Diana Adventure $1.50 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- FillField $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Amoled Rush : Neon Arcade Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Brothers 3 The Saga Continue $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinity Heroes VIP : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- King Rivals Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bloom Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- BOLT Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- P Icon Pack for Pixel $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- The three little pigs $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Office Viewer - PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS Viewer $19.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- FDE.AI [root] $3.09 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- HttpCanary (Premium) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En/De Crypt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Protect Note Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- BabyMagica $2.89 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Un Pas Fragile $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rusty Lake Hotel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rusty Lake Paradise $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rusty Lake: Roots $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- The White Door $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minaurs $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Queen's Garden 4: Sakura Season (Full) $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sleep Attack TD $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Beggar's Ride $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bathory - The Bloody Countess $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Morgiana: Mysteries & Nightmares (Full Adventure) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- BUST-A-MOVE JOURNEY $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- DARIUSBURST -SP- $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST III $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST IV $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST V $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST VI $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST VIII $19.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY II $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY III $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY IV $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY V $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY VI $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY VII $14.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $20.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL $11.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hey Duggee: The Big Badge App $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hey Duggee: The Counting Badge $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hey Duggee: The Exploring App $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Hey Duggee: We Love Animals $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- RAYCRISIS $13.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in ?
- RAYFORCE $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
- RAYSTORM $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in ?
- SPACE INVADERS $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH $17.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in ?
- Viewport - The Game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- None Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments