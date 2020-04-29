Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today I'm excited to announce that Square Enix is offering a boatload of sales for its Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest titles, and yes, Chrono Trigger is also on sale, along with Valkyrie Profile. Besides the plethora of titles from Square, we also have a collection of titles from Rusty Lake, as well as a few games from Taito. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 61 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization