Google's latest Stadia Connect was today, and there was plenty for game-hungry fans to get excited about. The biggest news was that battle royale PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is out right now, and it's free with Stadia Pro (which everybody currently has access to). Other juicy nuggets include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming this fall and throwback JRPG Octopath Traveler launching today.

PUBG is complete with cross-play, so you shouldn't have any problem finding plenty of people to get murdered by. In addition to Jedi: Fallen Order, Google has announced that EA is also bringing Madden and FIFA to Stadia, although it didn't share when. Get Packed, a goofy first on Stadia co-op game Google's been talking about since before the service launched, is also available starting today.

May's free Stadia Pro games will be turn-based strategy game Steamworld Heist, puzzler The Turing Test, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War, which is also launching on Stadia May 1.

Other announced games include:

Rock of Ages 3, an arcade-style tower defense game, coming in June

Wave Break, a goofy speedboat-skateboarding mashup, scheduled to launch this summer

Embr, an action-puzzle game about gig economy first responders, out May 21

Crayta, a Stadia-exclusive game-making tool a la Dreams

You can play PUBG right now here.