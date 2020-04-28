Slowly but surely, HMD Global has been rolling out Android 10 to its portfolio of Nokia-branded smartphones. The Nokia 3.2, 4.2, 8 Sirocco, and 2.3 have all received updates this month, and the next phone to get Android 10 is the Nokia 6.2.
Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, announced on his Twitter account that Android 10 is now going out to the Nokia 6.2. It's a bit later than the initial Q1 2020 timeframe that HMD originally promised, but better late than never.
Nokia 6.2 just got upgraded to Android 10! Step up to more with many brand-new functionalities and fun features! 😍Check here for more details and the availability in different countries 👉https://t.co/mMDpCF5IEh #Android10 #Nokia6dot2 @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/2GrUqBWhwV
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 28, 2020
The upgrade is rolling out in stages, and will arrive on devices in parts of Asia, Europe, and Africa first. More details are available here.
