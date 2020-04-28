



Yesterday was Riot Games' tenth anniversary and with that came several huge announcements. Among these, we were introduced to Legends of Runeterra, a strategy card game where "skill, creativity, and cleverness determine your success." The game will feature Champions from League of Legends, while also introducing new characters to the mix.

Players can earn new cards as they play the game, or they can speed up the process and spend real cash on microtransactions to acquire specific cards. No one is a fan of microtransactions, but we’ll reserve judgement on whether these are a pay-to-win feature until we go hands on with the game.

From the brief teaser trailer, the gameplay appears to revolve around a central Champion for each player, who can then use supporting cards to defeat their opponent. Cards are broken up in categories called "Regions", which all have a unique playstyle. Finding the right combination of regional cards to build out a deck that complements the Champion looks to be one of the main features of Legends of Runeterra.

It all seems similar to other card games on the market, but should still be interesting thanks to the League of Legends connection. Expect to hear more about this title as Riot Games slowly leaks information out to the public.

Legends of Runeterra is free-to-play and is currently available for pre-registration through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.