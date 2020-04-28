It has been nearly four years since the Google Home speaker was first released, but since all of its functionality lives in the cloud, it still works just as well now as it did in 2016 (but with many, many more features). Now you can get the air freshener-style speaker for just $49.00, a discount of $51 from the usual price.

The Google Home has two microphones for improved voice detection, a 2" speaker driver, dual 2" passive radiators, and a capacitive touch sensor on the top for pausing/playing music and changing the volume.

It's powered by Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to play music, control smart home devices, set reminders (remember when the Home didn't let you set reminders at launch?), and other fun stuff. Finally, the Home doubles as a Chromecast target and Bluetooth receiver, so it can also play audio from other devices.