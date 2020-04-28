The Echo Spot is a tiny smart speaker with a tiny screen, comparable to the Lenovo Smart Clock, but with much more functionality. If that sounds like something you're interested in, it has now dropped to $89.99 — a $40 savings from the original MSRP, and the lowest recorded price yet.

The Echo Spot works similarly to Amazon's line of smart displays. It has the Alexa voice assistant for playing music/news/podcasts/etc., taking notes, ordering items online, displaying video feeds, and so on. While it is more expensive than the Google Assistant-powered Lenovo Smart Clock, the Echo Spot does have a front-facing camera for video calls, which the Smart Clock lacks.