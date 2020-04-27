In the U.S., two of the big four carriers will be selling the OnePlus 8 — not the OnePlus 8 Pro — starting April 28 at 9 p.m. PDT: T-Mobile and Verizon. The self-proclaimed Un-carrier intends on making a splash with the new launch by giving away phones to its subscribers and rounding up as many switchers as possible with big discounts on both the 8 as well as the 7T.

New and existing customers are able to get $350 off a 128GB OnePlus 8 (half-off after discount) or the LTE-equipped OnePlus 7T ($150 after discount) where stock is available if they start or add a line and then sign onto a 24-month installment plan — the discount comes in monthly credits. If you canceled a line within the past 90 days, you'll need to add two lines.

Left: OnePlus 8 / Right: OnePlus 7T

Customers can also opt to trade in the following phones in good and working condition for $200 or $350 off:

$350 off

iPhone X

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 10+

Pixel 4

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7T

iPhone XR

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy Note10

Ineligible: Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Pixel 4 XL

OnePlus 7 Pro

$200 off

iPhone 8

iPhone 7

Galaxy S9

Pixel 3

Pixel 3a

OnePlus 6

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 Plus

Galaxy S9+

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a XL

OnePlus 6T

Either of these deals are good for discounts on a total of up to four devices per account.

Subscribers can also try their luck by checking in with the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or website tomorrow from 2 a.m. PDT and enter to win one of 15 OnePlus 8 units. The sweepstakes is open until 1:49 a.m. the next day. Full rules are available here.