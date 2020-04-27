In the U.S., two of the big four carriers will be selling the OnePlus 8 — not the OnePlus 8 Pro — starting April 28 at 9 p.m. PDT: T-Mobile and Verizon. The self-proclaimed Un-carrier intends on making a splash with the new launch by giving away phones to its subscribers and rounding up as many switchers as possible with big discounts on both the 8 as well as the 7T.
New and existing customers are able to get $350 off a 128GB OnePlus 8 (half-off after discount) or the LTE-equipped OnePlus 7T ($150 after discount) where stock is available if they start or add a line and then sign onto a 24-month installment plan — the discount comes in monthly credits. If you canceled a line within the past 90 days, you'll need to add two lines.
Left: OnePlus 8 / Right: OnePlus 7T
Customers can also opt to trade in the following phones in good and working condition for $200 or $350 off:
$350 off
- iPhone X
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Pixel 4
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7T
- iPhone XR
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy Note10
- Ineligible: Galaxy Note10+ 5G
- Pixel 4 XL
- OnePlus 7 Pro
$200 off
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 7
- Galaxy S9
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3a
- OnePlus 6
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7 Plus
- Galaxy S9+
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3a XL
- OnePlus 6T
Either of these deals are good for discounts on a total of up to four devices per account.
Subscribers can also try their luck by checking in with the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or website tomorrow from 2 a.m. PDT and enter to win one of 15 OnePlus 8 units. The sweepstakes is open until 1:49 a.m. the next day. Full rules are available here.
