Last year, Samsung announced the incredibly cool but completely over-engineered Galaxy A80 with a both swiveling and sliding camera to stand out among the crowd of regular pop-up setups. While most manufacturers have decided to forgo all of these moving parts in favor of hole-punch displays or small notches, Samsung seems to think it might be a good idea to work on a regular pop-up camera phone of its own, according to @OnLeaks and Pigtou.

So... #Samsung is currently working on it's first pop-up selfie camera phone. Here comes your very first look at this yet unknown device! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + display size + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pigtou_ -> https://t.co/HE8RBky9mf pic.twitter.com/vv8IveZ7SL — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2020

According to the leakers, the phone will likely be part of the Galaxy A series, just like the A80 before it. Renders suggest that its front looks a lot like the OnePlus 7 Pro that has a similarly designed pop-up mechanism. The bottom bezel below the ~6.5-inch screen seems to be a little bigger, though. These similarities can't be found on the rear. Instead of a centered camera array, you'll find a small strip of three lenses in the upper left corner, as well as a fingerprint reader in the index finger's resting place. While the display on the front is flat, you can find slight curves on the sides of the back.

Pigtou reports that the phone will probably measure 160.9 x 77 x 9.2mm, plus an extra 0.5mm for the camera bump. It's supposed to have an IR blaster at the top, but won't come with a headphone jack. On the bottom, there's a USB-C port next to a mic and a speaker. There hasn't been any word on further hardware specifications yet.

For now, we haven't heard of a possible launch date, but it'll likely be announced sometime in the coming months. It's quite surprising that Samsung plans on releasing another phone with a pop-up camera after many other manufacturers have already decided to move on, but I won't complain much about this design decision as long as we don't have mass-produced phones with invisible under-display front cameras. Let's just hope Samsung's engineering proves to be as durable as the OnePlus 7 Pro's.