Just a few days after we saw the original Galaxy Buds on sale, we have our first significant discount on the updated Galaxy Buds+. While the original Galaxy Buds already came highly recommended, this refreshed model includes a few welcome additions like an extra voice-detection microphone and improved battery life. Right now, you can grab a pair from AT&T for only $119.99 — saving yourself $30 off the MSRP in the process.

Taylor was a big fan of these earbuds when he reviewed them last month. Of course, this should come as no surprise considering that the Galaxy Buds+ managed to retain the wireless charging and impressive sound quality that made their predecessor such an easy recommendation while doubling the battery capacity of the earbuds to provide an estimated 11 hours of playback.

Only the black version is eligible for this current discount, and AT&T's free shipping can have them delivered to your door in just a few days. Follow the link below to save big on a set of earbuds that earned our most-wanted award while you can.