It's been possible to watch shared YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram videos right in WhatsApp's native picture-in-picture player for a long time already, and now Netflix has joined the list of supported services. Whenever you share a link to a show or movie from the streaming platform, you and your recipient will be able to view the trailer (if one is available) right in WhatsApp.

To share Netflix content, head to its page in the app and select the share button. When you choose WhatsApp as a target and the movie or show you want to send comes with a trailer, you'll be able to watch it right in the chat application. You don't even need to share from Netflix itself necessarily; pasting the link is enough to pull the trailer.

Left & Middle: WhatsApp's picture-in-picture interface. Right: Telegram's in-line approach.

Just like other videos you can watch through WhatsApp, the clip will stop playing when you exit the chat or the messenger itself, so keep that in mind. If you want system-wide picture-in-picture, you'll have to take the old-fashioned route: tap the shared link and select the trailer you'd like to view through Netflix. That's why I still prefer Telegram's approach, which lets you watch videos in-line or in a PIP player that works system-wide.

We can confirm that the capability is live in WhatsApp version 2.20.123, which should have rolled out widely already — if you don't have it yet, you can download from APK Mirror. It's also possible that the functionality has been part of a server-side update, so you might get lucky with older versions of the app, too. If you use iOS, this whole affair might seem familiar to you as Apple's platform received the capability back in November 2019.