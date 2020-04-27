Verizon has a sale on accessories today — buy three of them and get 30% off that basket. But when you pair that discount with the fact that the carrier has the new Google Pixel Buds, well, you might end up with a major launch-day bargain.

We've got a review of the Pixel Buds 2 on Android Police right now, but the long and short of it is that you're getting a seamless hardware-software experience with battery life being a little underwhelming at the MSRP of $180.

However, as you've just read, Verizon will give you the new buds for $126 if you grab a couple of other accessories for a limited time. In the above example, we've brought in a couple of leather cable strap 6-packs for the usual price of $10 each to bring our discounted total buy to $140.

That said, if you're not just looking for cart stuffers, there are other cheap options to suit your needs. Here's what we can recommend for the $10 price point, the lowest Verizon offers.

For the record, this discount does not apply to any AirPods, AirPods Pro, accessories with cellular capabilities, and network extender products. Verizon gift cards are also exempt as well as items with a price ending in $xx.97. Other restrictions may apply.

Good luck.