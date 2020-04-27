HTC isn't quite dead yet, but the company has seemingly given up on releasing flagship phones. HTC's last high-end device was 2018's Exodus 1, which itself was a slightly-tweaked HTC U12+, but there have been a handful of Desire and Wildfire-branded budget phones released since then. Now it seems yet another mid-range phone is on the way.

Noted ROM developer and HTC leaker, @LlabTooFeR, revealed that HTC is working on a Desire 20 Pro. The company released the Desire 12/12+ in mid-2018, then skipped a few numbers and came out with the Desire 19 Plus last year. The new model will reportedly look like a OnePlus 8 from the front, and a Mi 10 from the back. It's codenamed 'Bayamo.'

I thought HTC is dead... But HTC Desire 20 Pro is in the pipeline... Design is kind of a mix One Plus 8 on the front and Mi10 on the back... Yea, 3.5mm audio jack is there, lol😅 — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) April 25, 2020

LlabTooFeR also linked to a benchmark reportedly performed on the phone. It's important to take leaked benchmarks with a grain of salt, but it supposedly shows the Desire 20 Pro with an unspecified 1.8GHz Qualcomm processor, 6GB RAM, and Android 10. Performance seems to be roughly on par with the Pixel 3a XL, which has a Snapdragon 670.

While I still have a soft spot for HTC's hardware design, it seems unlikely that this new budget phone will be anything special, given the company's recent history with smartphones.