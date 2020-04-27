Google is updating its Fast Pair protocol with new accommodations for true wireless earbuds. Some of these changes were first tipped back at Google I/O 2019, but with today's launch of the second-generation Pixel Buds, it would probably be the most apt time to introduce some features tailored specifically towards that type of Bluetooth accessory.

If you're on the lookout for some misplaced headphones, Find My Device will now be able to make them ring if they're still connected to your master device. If you've got true wireless earbuds, you can choose to ring either or both the left and/or right bud.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to track down your wireless headphones when they're far away from your phone. Find My Device will be able to do that in a few months, using Google Location History to see their last recorded location.

When you open up the case for your true wireless earbuds, you'll see a toast notification showing you the battery levels for each bud as well as the case (support varies by OEM). A notification will also appear when any of them need to be charged.

On first pairing, your Bluetooth gear will now automatically include your name — "Jules's Pixel Buds," for example. In Android 10, the Bluetooth device page in the system settings will also be reformatted for easy access to Google Assistant, Find My Device, and settings for how the device will interact with your phone or tablet.

The new Pixel Buds and Harman Kardon's FLY true wireless earbuds are the first to support these Fast Pair upgrades.

As a refresher, Fast Pair is a Google Play service for devices on Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later. Bluetooth accessory makers work with Google to let their products transmit special identifiers that your phone or tablet picks up. It then send the code through Google's servers to be verified. All you would need to do to pair with that accessory is turn it on and then tap on a notification on your master device.