Unless you’ve been stuck under a rock for the last two months (not that you've had any choice in the matter), there’s no way you missed out on the newest flagships from the company that Never Settles. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro may be #bendgate proof, but their all-glass bodies are just as breakable as any other overpriced gadget you don’t need (but are buying anyways). Lucky for you, dbrand’s OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro skins and cases are here to protect you from your butterfingers.
dbrand skins for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
By now, you know the drill. A new smartphone launches, the robots over at dbrand create some new skins, and you buy them because of your weak will and reckless spending habits.
The latest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro skins from dbrand come in the textures you know and love, including Matrix, Swarm, and Carbon Fiber. If you prefer the x-ray look, you can also get a Teardown version that shows off the OnePlus 8 Pro’s internals (including its fancy new wireless charging plate!)
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro skins start at $12.95 each. Despite the size difference, both products carry the same price tag. Is dbrand ripping off OP8 owners, or throwing a bone to OP8 Pro owners? Maybe it's both! Did we mention that you can get 0% off your order when you use the offer code "GFY" at checkout?
dbrand Grip cases for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
If you're the sort of person who still manages to drop their phones while glued to the couch, dbrand has you covered with their Grip phone cases.
As the name implies, the Grip case blends revolutionary grip technology (big surprise, right?) with the military-grade impact protection your phone needs to survive a quarantine with you. As for when you're finally allowed outside again? You'll be the only one in town with sufficient protection for the brave new world.
Grip cases start at $29.95 for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. You can slap on any of dbrand's popular skins for an extra $9.95, unless you're allergic to style. Want to save some money on your order? Too bad! Discounts are for companies that want to go out of business.
Buy them. Right now.
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro skins and cases by dbrand are available now at any of the links below. You may as well pick up a handful while you're here. If you don't? Well, let's just say those dbrand robots are a scary bunch… and they've already got your IP address.
Buy:
- OnePlus 8
- Skins and wraps — starting at $12.95
- Teardown skin — $19.95
- Grip case — $29.95 + $9.95 for skin
- Teardown Grip case — $44.90
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- Skins and wraps — starting at $12.95
- Teardown skin — $19.95
- Grip case — $29.95 + $9.95 for skin
- Teardown Grip case — $44.90
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments