Welcome to Monday, everyone. I love it when I can start the week off with a bang, and thankfully today is one of those days. This means I have more than a handful of app and game sales to share today. So if you're looking to pick up a quality calendar app, aCalendar+ is currently available for half off. I'm also happy to report that the horror adventure game Alien: Blackout is totally free today, and if you're the sort that loves strategic adventure games, then Kingdom: New Lands is a quality pickup currently available at a steep discount. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 50 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. GLONASS satellite coordinates $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Debby App: Daily Budget Tracker, Money Saver $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Medical ID - In Case of Emergency (ICE) $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Pure and clean AOSP Launcher3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Greeting Photo Editor- Photo frame and Wishes app $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Alien: Blackout $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. BACKFIRE $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Hairy Phonics 2 $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Winter War $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Archery Physics Apple Shooting Challenge 🎯 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. The Zamazingo - Dark Puzzle Adventure Land $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Chicken Tournament $2.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Adding Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Fourth grade Math - Multiplication $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Fourth grade Math skills - Division $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Math up to 100 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Math Shot $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Mermaid Treasure Hunting(No ads) - Match3 puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Multiplying Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Operations with integers - 6th grade math skills $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. Third grade Math skills - Fractions and Decimals $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. Garden Time (Freedom) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. JarvisOne V4 for KLWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Raya Black Icon Pack - 100% Black $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. aCalendar+ Calendar & Tasks $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Baby Monitor 3G - Video Nanny & Camera $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. World of Castles Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Astrology Ephemeris Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. E Numbers Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. NFC ReTag PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. PingTools Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. All in one browser Mediabook Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. HttpCanary (Premium) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Orem Sound Pro with high volume and bass $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. EasyJoin "Pro": SMS & Text Messaging from PC & Mac $14.99 -> $10.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Notepad with password PRO $3.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Draw Rider 2 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Magic the combine $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Dark Tower $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Rabbit Jump $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Meganoid(2017) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. GoTo Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Highway Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Katy & Bob: Safari Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Lost Artifacts: Ice Queen $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Lost Artifacts: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Starman $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  25. Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Gelatine Iconpack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Gruvy Iconpack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Pearl KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Pix Color Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Verticons Icon Pack $1.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. KAAIP - Adaptive & Material Design Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days