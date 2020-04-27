Welcome to Monday, everyone. I love it when I can start the week off with a bang, and thankfully today is one of those days. This means I have more than a handful of app and game sales to share today. So if you're looking to pick up a quality calendar app, aCalendar+ is currently available for half off. I'm also happy to report that the horror adventure game Alien: Blackout is totally free today, and if you're the sort that loves strategic adventure games, then Kingdom: New Lands is a quality pickup currently available at a steep discount. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 50 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- GLONASS satellite coordinates $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Debby App: Daily Budget Tracker, Money Saver $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Medical ID - In Case of Emergency (ICE) $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pure and clean AOSP Launcher3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Greeting Photo Editor- Photo frame and Wishes app $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Alien: Blackout $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- BACKFIRE $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Hairy Phonics 2 $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Winter War $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Archery Physics Apple Shooting Challenge 🎯 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Zamazingo - Dark Puzzle Adventure Land $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chicken Tournament $2.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Adding Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fourth grade Math - Multiplication $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fourth grade Math skills - Division $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math up to 100 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Shot $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mermaid Treasure Hunting(No ads) - Match3 puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Multiplying Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Operations with integers - 6th grade math skills $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Third grade Math skills - Fractions and Decimals $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Garden Time (Freedom) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- JarvisOne V4 for KLWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Raya Black Icon Pack - 100% Black $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- aCalendar+ Calendar & Tasks $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Baby Monitor 3G - Video Nanny & Camera $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Clipboard Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- World of Castles Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Astrology Ephemeris Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Millimeter Pro - screen ruler, protractor, level $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NFC ReTag PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PingTools Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- All in one browser Mediabook Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HttpCanary (Premium) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Orem Sound Pro with high volume and bass $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EasyJoin "Pro": SMS & Text Messaging from PC & Mac $14.99 -> $10.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Notepad with password PRO $3.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Draw Rider 2 Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Magic the combine $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dark Tower $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rabbit Jump $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Meganoid(2017) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- GoTo Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Highway Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Ice Queen $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Up - Lemonade Rush ! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Starman $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gelatine Iconpack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gruvy Iconpack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pearl KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pix Color Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- KAAIP - Adaptive & Material Design Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
