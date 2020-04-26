Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the surprise release of Fortnite, a fantastic turn-based adventure game in the This Is the Police series, and the regional soft-launch for a Crash Bandicoot auto-runner. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of April 20th, 2020.

Games

Fortnite

Android Police coverage: Fortnite lands on the Play Store as Epic abandons fight against Google fees

Welp, hell has apparently frozen over, and so Fortnite is finally available on the Google Play Store. For some reason, Epic Games thought it was a good idea to cut out the middle man to offer Fortnite through its own launcher for Android, but this plan has clearly not worked out, which is why the studio has tucked tail in order to launch Fortnite on the Play Store. Of course, the battle royale game wasn't released without a scathing statement from Epic that pretty much amounts to baseless fear-mongering. Way to go Epic, you're making gamers proud.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

Rebel Cops

Android Police coverage: This Is the Police tactical spinoff Rebel Cops shoots its way onto the Play Store

Rebel Cops is a spinoff title from Weappy Games' This Is the Police series of adventure games. Unlike the previous entries, Rebel Cops is a turn-based tactical game similar in style to the X-Com series, though this title's mechanics are much more simplified. Now, that does not mean there is no depth within Rebel Cops since many of its campaigns can last up to an hour, so careful strategic play is still a prerequisite. Sadly the long sessions mean this is a title that's difficult to just pick up and play while on the go, but if you're looking to sink your teeth into a worthwhile strategy game, then it's definitely a title worth picking up.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Crash Bandicoot Mobile

Android Police coverage: Crash Bandicoot Mobile is a new auto-runner from King, now available in select regions

We first learned about the existence of Crash Bandicoot Mobile back in February, after two enterprising fans dug up evidence of its existence. To this day, King has yet to officially announce the title, but since it was released on the Play Store this week in select regions, it's clear the game should be officially coming to the West sometime soon. More or less, Crash Bandicoot Mobile is an auto-runner, and it's pretty basic at that, but this genre does fit well within the theme of the Crash Bandicoot franchise, so at the very least, Crash Bandicoot Mobile has that going for it.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ?

Conduct AR! - Train Action

There's no denying that Conduct AR is an adorable augmented reality game. I mean, who wouldn't want to set up their very own old west railway through AR? Primarily this is a puzzle game, and spatial awareness is the key to success, which is a mechanic that works wonderfully through the use of AR since you can view each of the game's levels from all sides.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Mr Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon

Mr Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon is a new point and click adventure from Lilith Games, a dev that's been dumping new releases onto the Play Store for the last couple of weeks. My guess is that this uptick in activity has something to do with the fact that people across the globe are stuck quarantining at home, which is why gaming has seen a rise in earnings over the last month. Luckily Lilith Games is a competent developer, and so I'm more than happy to see a bunch of new releases from the studio, including the launch of Mr Pumpkin 2.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Zelle -Occult Adventure-

Zelle -Occult Adventure- comes from Odencat, the developer behind Bluebird of Happiness, Snowman Story, Town of Tides, and many other quirky pixel-based games. Just like every other offering, Zelle is an adventure game, but this time around, you can expect a peculiar horror theme where you will be filled with dread one moment, and filled with affection in the next. Seriously, don't miss out on this one folks, the price is worth the journey.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

GoNoodle Games - Fun games that get kids moving

GoNoodle Games is an educational release designed around keeping your kids active. Since so many of us are currently stuck at home self-quarantining, I would imagine it can be tough to ensure your kids are getting exercise, or at the very least, getting their energy out so that they aren't an annoyance all day. Well, if you'd like to get your kid jumping and running around, GoNoodle Games can help with this endeavor. Essentially this is a title that offers a mini-game collection, and these mini-games are all themed around real-world movement.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Gumslinger

Gumslinger may be a game about awkward controls, but it works with the theme of the title wonderfully. It will be your job to gun down your enemies in one-on-one shoot-offs. Each character has their own health bar (just like a fighting game), and so it will be your job to whittle down your enemy's health before you bite the dust. In order to accomplish this task, you'll shoot awkwardly at your opponent until they are dead. It's a simple setup that allows for an enjoyable game, so do yourself a favor and check out Gumslinger, it's a hoot.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Growtopia Beta

Growtopia Beta is just that, the beta release for Ubisoft's popular sandbox game. Typically beta releases exist so that users can test new features before they appear in the stable version. So if you'd like to help the game's devs with things like testing new localizations, then you should install Growtopia Beta to see what's up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

Noesis : the brain game

Noesis is a cognitive puzzle game where you'll use your imagination to find logical answers to each of the game's puzzles. Sadly user reviews mention that some of these puzzles are difficult to figure out, and even though standard hints are offered for free, logical hints come at a cost, and with the current balancing of the title's puzzles, there's a good chance you'll get stuck despite the game's free hints.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Comedy Night - Live Comedy Simulation

Comedy Night is a simulation game where you can stand on a virtual stage to tell awful jokes in a virtual room of strangers. You can choose to participate in the audience or to go on stage, and you can even customize your avatar. Currently, performance isn't great, but that's probably because the game has to maintain a connection to multiple people in a single room while also allowing voice chat, so it would seem the game gets bogged down easily. Still, it's kind of fun to interact with people in a comedy club setting, so at least Comedy Club brings something new to mobile, which is refreshing, to say the least.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $18.99

Jeopardy! Words

Jeopardy! Words is an early access release that combines elements of classic word games like crosswords, anagrams, and word searches. Of course, most of these mechanics have nothing to do with the core game of Jeopardy, and so the show's familiar branding is clearly being used to get people interested in what is yet another free-to-play word-based puzzle game filled with in-app purchases. What is a cash grab?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

BLADE XLORD

Blade Xlord is directed by Hisatoshi Hayakashi, the developer behind successful Square Enix mobile games, such as Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Last Cloudia. Of course, Blade Xlord has been published under a different studio, so it has little to do with Square. Sadly the game plays just like every other free-to-play idle RPG on the Play Store, and while the graphics are phenomenal, the auto-based gameplay stinks. Yep, this is yet another idle game that plays itself, and of course, it's filled with greedy monetization—what a surprise.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Earth WARS : Retake Earth

Earth WARS : Retake Earth may not be the most eloquent game title, but when has that stopped mobile devs? Daerisoft describes the game as an action RPG, which holds true. You'll spend your time traversing gorgeous 2D environments, and so you'll have many enemies to contend with, along with some enjoyable boss fights. Sadly the touchscreen controls aren't great, and so many of the game's Play Store reviews mention this problem specifically. Worse yet, the game is monetized poorly, which is expected of a free-to-play release of this nature, but it's still disappointing to see all the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $79.99

MASS FOR THE DEAD

Mass for the Dead is the latest release from Crunchyroll Games, and so this title is themed around one of the company's animes. Like most anime-inspired titles, this release is a cash grab that plays just like every other team-based RPG. This means auto-play is included, and you can even speed up this auto-play in order to grind even faster. Yep, this is a game that plays itself, and it even included mechanics so that it plays itself faster than the competition. Talk about a pointless game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Have I traveled back in time to the '90s, why are full-motion-video games making a resurgence? You'd think at this point we'd have moved beyond FMV games since we can now display 3D graphics without issue. I suppose there is a sense of nostalgia in playing such a game, and so if you'd like to revisit the clunky nature of an FMV title, the early access release of Recontact London is an alright. It will be your job to solve a cybercrime as a cyber-detective by solving puzzles, much like any adventure game. There are five puzzle types in total, and the storyline is neverending, so it would appear you can play this release for as long as you can stand it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Hellopet House

Hellopet House is an adorable early access release where you'll collect pets while building a base (your in-game Grandmother's house). Sadly Grandma has gone missing, and so you'll have to complete cooking, gardening, and crafting tasks in order to refurbish your Grandmother's house, all while collecting adorable pets. As you would expect of any free-to-play collection game, Hellopet House is already monetized aggressively, despite the fact it's an early access release. You see, the devs don't care if the game works correctly. The only thing that matters is that people are spending money on Hellopet House, even in early access.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Dirt Bike Unchained

At this point, Red Bull is synonymous with extreme sports, so it's no surprise to see a dirt bike game released by the company. Despite what you may be thinking, Dirt Bike Unchained is a full game, and not some casual timewaster, though it is monetized aggressively, which feels more like Red Bull is trying to cash in on the lucrative mobile gaming market, instead of creating fun games that promote the brand. So what do you say, would you like to sink endless amounts of money into a game that essentially serves as an advertisement for Red Bull?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

