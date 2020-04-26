Noise-canceling headphones are gaining in popularity during lockdown, as they isolate from unwanted noise and help remain focused on work. Sadly, many of these cost at least $150, which can be too steep for most people, especially if they seldom need to use them. Thankfully, Anker's Soundcore Life 2 headphones are currently available for just $40, making them very affordable and a smart purchase given the current context.

The headphone's 40 mm dynamic drivers, BassUp technology, and memory foam ear cups offer premium sound and comfort. The ANC algorithm is designed to reduce ambient sounds, helping you work in peace. In terms of battery life, you can expect about 30 hours of wireless ANC playtime, which is impressive and more than enough to go through a couple of days of work. This figure is doubled if you prefer to plug them in and turn Bluetooth off. Unfortunately, the device charges over MicroUSB, but given the price, it's not that big of a shortcoming.

