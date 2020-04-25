Samsung released the Galaxy Tab S5e last year, filling a niche that Samsung seemingly made for itself. Despite that, it's reviewed extremely well with users, and maintains the quality and build we all expect of Samsung by now. If you're in the market for a tablet, Best Buy has lowered the price of every variant of the S5e by $70 this week.

The Galaxy Tab S5e has a 10.5" OLED display, a 7040mAh battery, 4GB of RAM on the 64GB of storage models, and 6GB of RAM on the 128GB models. It's thin, light, snappy, and the perfect size to binge your media on; snap on a keyboard and you have a perfectly serviceable work-device as well.

Each storage size and color is on sale, so you have a wide variety of choices if you decide to pull the trigger:

Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Variant - $330 ($70 off)

Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB - Black

Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB - Silver

Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB - Gold

Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Variant - $410 ($70 off)

Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB - Black

Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB - Silver

Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB - Gold

Best Buy has restricted the sales from showing up unless you're logged into your account as a My Best Buy rewards member, which is free to join if you haven't done so already.