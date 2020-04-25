OnePlus just announced the end of the OxygenOS Open Beta program for the 6 and 6T, but the company promised that regular stable updates would continue. Sure enough, both phones are now receiving a new system update, containing a handful of bug fixes and security patches.
OxygenOS 10.3.3 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 6 and 6T, which includes the April 2020 security patches, a fix for random black screens during gameplay, and expanded VoLTE/VoWiFi support. The full changelog is below.
- System
- Fixed the issue with a black screen randomly appearing while playing games
- Updated GMS package to 2020.02
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Network updates
- Integrated VoLTE & VoWifi support for Telenor - Denmark
- Integrated VoWifi support for RJIO - India
- Cloud Sync updates [India only]
- Updated the CloudService to Version 2.0
It's worth noting that this update is missing some of the features from February's Open Beta release, namely an improved one-handed mode in the Phone app and account synchronization for Zen Mode. As a result, folks on the Open Beta track will technically lose some functionality by reverting to stable right now, but nothing major is missing. Also, this update has a newer security patch level than the final Open Beta 6 release.
The update is slowly rolling out to all OnePlus 6 and 6T phones, but if you want to get it right now, Oxygen Updater can do that.
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
Comments