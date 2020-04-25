Over the years, I've used my fair share of weather apps in the search for the best weather widgets out there, and while trends are always changing, many of the staples in the weather app industry have stayed the same. Luckily, there are still more than a few apps out there I've yet to explore, and so I've rounded up all of my favorites, young and old, and I've listed them by order of price in order to share with AP's readership the best weather widgets currently available on Android in 2020.

YoWindow Weather - Unlimited

YoWindow Weather is a premium weather app that does not contain any advertisements or in-app purchases, and it's definitely a gorgeous app thanks to its wonderful backgrounds and animations. But of course, we are here to talk about widgets, and YoWindow offers five of them. They range from 1x1, 2x2, 4x2, 5x1, and 5x2. These widgets are highly customizable, and so you can choose the transparency level, background color, text color, font, theme, and weather icon. So if you're into theming and customization, YoWindow Weather is a great choice. Best of all, if you'd like to see what this app has to offer without spending a dime, there is also a free version available.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

NOAA Weather Unofficial

NOAA Weather Unofficial is a competent weather app that offers five separate weather widgets that range from 4x2, 2x1, 1x1, and 5x1 in size. You can choose to auto-locate your location or set a defined location. Update intervals range from 15-minutes to 4-hours, and you can even set a manual time to update your forecast. As you would expect, you can choose from Celsius or Fahrenheit for your temp, and you can also set your speed units and well as a distance measuring preference. Heck, you can even configure what the widget does when you touch it, should you prefer to launch the app, or simply adjust the widget's settings. Really, my only issue with this release is the fact that you can't remove the app's advertisements, though this hardly interferes with the title's widgets.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Yahoo Weather

Yahoo Weather is one of the better-looking weather apps out there, and it sports a clean design that's easy to read. Of course, the downside of this app is that you'll be using a Yahoo release, but besides that, this is a competent weather app supported by advertisements. You can expect to find seven weather widgets, and they range in size from 1x2, 2x2, and 5x2. Currently, there is no way to adjust these widgets, so what you see is what you get. So if you're into theming your device, you may want to go with a weather app that offers better customization options for its widgets. Beyond that, Yahoo Weather is a solid option if you're looking for an assortment of static weather widgets.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Weather

TOH Talent Team Weather is one of the more generic apps in today's list, but I'm happy to report that it indeed offers some exceptional widgets. There are eight widgets in total, and they range in size from 4x1, 4x2, 4x3, and 4x4, and you can choose to display them with a transparent background or with weather-based backgrounds that change with the forecast. Now, the app itself is free, though it does contain ads that you can't remove, so it doesn't look as good as some of the subscription apps, but is definitely serviceable, especially if you're only interested in the widgets.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

1Weather: Weather Forecast, News, Radar & Widgets

1Weather is a release that I've spent a lot of time with over the years and was my primary weather app for a time. While I've had some issues with inaccurate reporting, this is not an issue across the board, so like all weather apps, you have to decide which offers the most accurate info for your area. When it comes to 1Weather's widgets, there are 12 in total, and they range from 1x1, 2x1, 2x3, 2x4, 3x4, 5x1, 5x2, and 5x3. Of course, the majority displays your current weather temp and conditions, though if you delve into the rest, you'll see that flip clocks, extended weather reports, not to mention the date, are all present in one form or another. Hands down 1Weather has some of the best weather widgets available currently, though the app's accuracy can be hit or miss when compared to the competition.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

AccuWeather: Weather forecast news & live radar

I've jumped back and forth between many different weather apps over the years, and I always seem to return to AccuWeather for one reason or another. Is it the best looking app out there? No, it's not. What's interesting is that Accuweather took on the hyperlocal weather mantel, similar to what Weather Underground used to offer before it was bought out, which allows for more accuracy for your specific area. While these reports aren't perfect, I do find that AccuWeather is the most accurate app for my area. There's a total of four widgets available, and they range from 1x1, 4x1, and 4x2. You'll have a choice of dark or white backgrounds for the 4x1 widgets, and you can manually set the transparency, along with the refresh interval, text color, and temperature type (realfeel or the standard temp). So while the widget options are limited, you can customize them a good bit to better fit with your device's theme.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

CARROT Weather

CARROT Weather is easily one of the best-looking apps in our list today and is a competent replacement for Dark Sky, a gorgeous weather app that was purchased by Apple. Besides the exceptional art design of this release, the app offers an entertaining hook. You see, each weather report is filled with hilariously twisted forecasts, giving the app an amusing personality, and best of all, this snark carries over into the app's widgets. The downside is that there are only two widgets available, and they range from 5x2 to 4x3. For the most part, these are simple widgets that offer the current temp, the highs and lows for the day, and of course, a snarky dose of text within the widget that makes looking at your screen a pleasure.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Today Weather - Widget, Forecast, Radar & Alert

Today Weather offers the most widgets out of all for the apps in today's list. Fifteen in total, to be exact. These widgets range from 1x1, 2x1, 4x1, and 4x2 in size, and they offer many theming options, including your choice of background color, text color, icon color, and even your icon set. There are also a few widgets with backgrounds that will change appearance according to your local forecast. Best of all, you can purchase this app in its entirety for a single price, or you can simply subscribe to remove the app's ads, though I'd personally opt to unlock the entirety of the app for $6.99.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

Weather News & Radar Maps - The Weather Channel

Weather News & Radar Maps comes from The Weather Channel, and unlike the brand's radar app, this release is the big boy. This means you can expect a full-fledged weather app, and it offers five separate widgets. These widgets range from 1x1, 2x2, 4x1, 4x2, and 5x1. For the most part, you can't really customize these widgets, so translucent blue better be one of your favorite colors. All in all, Weather News & Radar Maps is a solid offering, though I'm personally not a fan of the app's recurring subscription fees to remove advertisements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Weather Live

Weather Live is another subscription-based weather app, though it does offer some wonderful widgets. You can select from nine separate widgets, and they range from 1x2, 3x2, 5x4, 5x3, and 5x5, so they should cover just about anyone's needs. The information contained within these widgets ranges from your current temp in the smaller widgets, to the date, time, weather, weekly forecast, as well as minimum and max temps for the day in the larger widgets. These widgets are often displayed with a blurred background, and you can choose to set your location permanently, or simply track your location with GPS. You can even select the levels of transparency you want to use for your background, which should appeal to all of you themers out there. Just keep in mind that in order to test this app, you'll have to sign up for recurring fees, though you won't be charged for the first three days.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Weather Underground: Local Weather Maps & Forecast

For a time, Weather Underground was one of my favorite weather apps, but sadly its excellent community-based weather reports started falling to the wayside in order for the new owner to tack on a $3.99 monthly subscription fee while removing functionality. Currently, Weather Underground only offers one widget, and it's 2x2 in size. You can choose the location for the widget to pull its info (or use GPS), and you can set the widget to refresh at the half-hour mark as well as in 1-hour increments. Past that, you'll have to use the actual application if you want to dig into further information. Still, if you're looking for a simple widget backed up by an app with a nice design, you could do a lot worse than Weather Underground.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

MyRadar Weather Radar

I've taken to using MyRadar Weather Radar as a supplementary weather app to my current install of AccuWeather, and find that the combo is my perfect setup. First and foremost, MyRadar is a radar app, and it's one of the best out there. What's odd is that the app's widget doesn't offer anything that has to do with the radar map, and so instead, you can choose from 4 separate 1x1 widgets that cover current wind, rain, temp, and daily highs and lows. If you choose to use this app for its widgets, expect a minimal design that can fit perfectly with minimal themes. So if you're the sort that prefers a screen that isn't busy, MyRadar Weather Radar is probably what you're looking for.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $24.99