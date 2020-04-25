Google was changing Android 10's full-screen gesture navigation all the way up to release, and you could definitely make the argument that there were still unresolved issues — I still frequently go back when I'm trying to open an app's side menu. Thankfully, the third Developer Preview of Android 11 has a helpful improvement.

Android 11 DP3 includes expanded sensitivity settings for full-screen gesture navigation, allowing device owners to customize how easily the back gesture activates for either side of the screen. On Android 10, there was only one sensitivity slider, which affected both sides of the screen equally. The new options were present in the first Developer Preview, but until now, they were non-functional and could only be opened with ADB or an activity launcher.

Left: Android 10; Right: Android 11 DP3

While the full-screen navigation still isn't perfect (I still use the three-button nav wherever possible), it's nice to see Google continuing to make iterative improvements.