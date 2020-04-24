This story was originally published and last updated .
OxygenOS' Open Beta releases are usually very stable, but since they are beta-quality, sometimes there are critical bugs. OnePlus started to roll out Open Beta 12 to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro a few days ago, but halted the rollout after some people couldn't unlock their phones.
The OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro included a few new features, like alerts for dirt on the camera lens, switching mobile data on phone calls, and the April security patches. You can see the full changelog below, courtesy of XDA Developers.
- System
- Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience
- Added the missing recording icon in call screen
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.04
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Phone
- Added the ringing duration info for missed calls
- Now you can switch your mobile data on phone calls supported with VoLTE
- Camera
- Added a feature which can now detect dirt on the camera lens, prompting a quick cleanup for better image and video quality.
However, shortly after releasing the beta, OnePlus pulled stopped the rollout. While some device owners didn't encounter any issues with the release, others were no longer able to unlock their phone. There are also reports of higher temperatures while charging, Wi-Fi disconnects, and other issues.
As terrible as it is to lose all local data on your phone, installing beta-quality software does mean there might be massive issues from time to time. If you're on Open Beta 12, there's no official way to downgrade to Beta 11, either — you have to perform a factory reset.
Manu J., a Global Product Operations Manager for OnePlus, has posted a statement about Open Beta 12 on the company's forums. He said OnePlus has been closely investigating the unlock issues, but instead of rushing another beta release, the company is taking its time to prevent more bugs from cropping up.
Here is the full message:
Open Beta 12 for OnePlus 7/7Pro was partially released on April 18. Regrettably, we had to stop the rollout after receiving reports from some users facing unlock issues. We immediately had direct one-on-one contact with affected users and have been closely following up on it since then.
We assign great importance to the issues reported by our users at the open beta stage. Therefore, we have assigned a special troubleshooting team to verify and investigate it further. We've made some progress; however, our analysis is primarily based on the limited cases we've received. The issue is quite complex as many mechanisms could trigger the unlock error, and it will take some time for us to find the exact solution.
Instead of rushing to release a flawed OBT version, we believe that postponing the release will guarantee an OxygenOS experience in line with your expectations. OBT builds can sometimes be unstable; our beta testers go through the builds, knowing it could result in bugs. We're thankful for their relentless contribution to ensure quality stable builds for the rest of the community, while also helping shape numerous features.
We sincerely apologize to the users affected by this release. Please stay tuned to OnePlus announcements in Community to get the latest information about the following open beta version release. We appreciate your patience in this matter.
- Source:
- XDA Developers,
- OnePlus Forums
