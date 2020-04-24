Energy Ring is a fun way to put the unsightly hole-punch cameras on smartphone screens to better use, turning them into battery indicators. But the app maker’s close association with Samsung flagships so far, possibly due to their enormous global userbase, has meant that other phone users felt left out. In a change of course, the super customizable app is putting an end to this exclusivity, and is now adding support for its first non-Samsung phones: the newly announced OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

OnePlus phones until recently resorted to mini notches or pop-up cameras, and the 8 series is the first from the company to use a hole-punch selfie cam. Within days of the phones’ announcement, Energy Ring has updated one of its several apps to add support for the two OnePlus flagships. The particular app variant we're talking about went live late last month with support for the Galaxy Z Flip along with a few Samsung mid-rangers.

With this app, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will have access to the plethora of features Energy Ring is known for. You can create a custom battery indicator using the free version of the app itself, while you’ve got the option to upgrade to the premium tier for unlocking even more features to play with. As we noted in earlier posts, the app lets you tweak almost everything, from the ring’s color, to its thickness, and charging animation.

Alternatively, you can look at Arc Lighting, which also recently added support for the two OnePlus handsets. It claims to do a lot of similar stuff as Energy Ring, but a few of its users have reported some inconsistencies on Samsung phones. You can download Energy Ring on your OnePlus phone using the widget below and check for yourself.

Energy Ring - General Edition! Developer: IJP + Price: Free