Welcome to Friday, everyone. The end of the week is here, and so it's time again to pore through the latest app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Most notably, the indie point and click adventure game Agent A: A puzzle in disguise is a worthwhile pickup, along with the classic adventure game Another World, and Amanita Design's quirky adventure game CHUCHEL. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 48 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Learn Spanish with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Future Launcher Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Jungle Town: Birthday Quest $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Fait $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Quaddro 2 - Intelligent game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- BattleTime Premium Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Magnet Balls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Magnetic Balls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dots Sync - Addictive Symmetric Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- HopeSquare Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- My City : After School $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Pix Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Iconix - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- RCIS Study Guide $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.19 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roster-Calendar Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Another World $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Double Dragon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ys Chronicles 1 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ys Chronicles II $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Synchronicity: TCT $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fishing PRO (full) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fishing PRO 2020(full)-fishing simulator with chat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Maze Swap - Think and relax $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nobodies: Murder cleaner $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truck Simulator PRO Europe $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 7Days : Decide your story .Choice game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CHUCHEL $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- GeoGuessr Game $8.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pure Line Icon Pack - Cute Line Theme & Line Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Corvy - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Gladient Icons $2.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
