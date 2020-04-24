Welcome to Friday, everyone. The end of the week is here, and so it's time again to pore through the latest app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Most notably, the indie point and click adventure game Agent A: A puzzle in disguise is a worthwhile pickup, along with the classic adventure game Another World, and Amanita Design's quirky adventure game CHUCHEL. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 48 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Learn Spanish with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Future Launcher Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Jungle Town: Birthday Quest $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Fait $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Quaddro 2 - Intelligent game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. BattleTime Premium Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Magnet Balls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Ghost Hunter - idle rpg (Premium) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Magnetic Balls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Dots Sync - Addictive Symmetric Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. HopeSquare Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. My City : After School $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. S9 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Pix Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Iconix - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. RCIS Study Guide $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.19 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Roster-Calendar Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Another World $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Double Dragon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. GeoExpert - World Geography $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Let's Break Stuff! Premium $2.12 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Ys Chronicles 1 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Ys Chronicles II $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Dead Synchronicity: TCT $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Fishing PRO (full) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Fishing PRO 2020(full)-fishing simulator with chat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Maze Swap - Think and relax $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Nobodies: Murder cleaner $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Truck Simulator PRO Europe $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. 7Days : Decide your story .Choice game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. CHUCHEL $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. GeoGuessr Game $8.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pure Line Icon Pack - Cute Line Theme & Line Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Corvy - Icon Pack $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  3. Gladient Icons $2.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?