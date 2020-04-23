The Nest Hello doorbell debuted almost 2 years ago, and our review of it was a rave. If you're in the market for a new doorbell, you're in luck: Costco has the Nest Hello — including a 6-month subscription to Nest Aware — on sale for $180, $40 off the standard price.

The doorbell has exceptional image quality, thanks in part to its HDR capabilities: sunny shots are glare-free, and nighttime shots are crystal clear. The app is incredibly responsive and reliable, and the integration with your Google Home makes it a seamless part of your smart home.

The Nest Aware subscription is a fantastic bonus, as it's basically a necessity with this device; the only way you can save recorded videos is through a subscription. Luckily, Google is fixing its over-complicated subscriptions in the near future with streamlined options, so it's a perfect time to hop in.

If you already have a Costco membership and you're looking to fully submerse yourself into the Nest ecosystem, there's also some other deals right now:

The Nest Protect 2-pack is currently back-ordered, but you're still able to place an order for when it's back in stock. A Costco membership is required for these items, and they're advertised as online only. The sales are set to run through April 29th.