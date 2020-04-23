Google is an integral part of the modern world with products like search, Gmail, Drive, Android, and Stadia. Okay, maybe not so much that last one. The point is, Google makes a lot of things, and most of them are available free of charge. That's because Google's real business is selling ads. It has long offered tools to manage the ads you see, and it's adding a new one called identity verification. Soon, you'll be able to see information about the advertiser that's showing you an ad in just a few clicks.

Perhaps you've noticed the "Why this ad?" link on Google ads in the past. The new verification option will be available in that same pop-up (see above). Just click "About the advertiser" and you'll see the company name and the country from which they hail. As part of this initiative, Google will require advertisers to submit identification or documents to get this information. This program is similar to the election advertising policies Google put in place back in 2018.

The goal is to make it harder for bad actors to misrepresent themselves or their products. If something seems shady, you can block the advertiser from the About window. The new advertiser info will begin appearing in Google ads this summer. However, it will take time to verify all the accounts creating ads on Google's platform. The company says it will begin verifying advertisers in phases starting in the US, but the program will eventually expand globally.