Your search - Google isn't good at being empathetic when you can't find anything - did not match any documents. At least that's what the engine will tell you if you search for a term that it actually can't find. But the company is changing its tune in the U.S. to soften the message of failure and attempt to be a tad helpful, we think.

For full context, the current message Google provides for a failed search is:

Your search - term here - did not match any documents. Suggestions: Make sure all words are spelled correctly.

Try different keywords.

Try more general keywords.

This first sentence has remained intact for the last 17 years or so while suggestions have included and excluded alterations from time to time — Have you tried Google Blog Search, by the way? Just a suggestion from the late aughts. In any case, all of this makes it sound like you don't know how to use a search engine and feels patronizing.

The new message that's rolling out is headlined with "It looks like there aren't any great matches for your search." It goes on to lay out some tips such as phrase formatting and alternate search terms. It also includes a link to a Google Search Help page on how to refine your search. Maybe just as patronizing, but at least there are some semblances of solutions. It's all small potatoes, anyhow.

No word on if and when this will get outside the United States.