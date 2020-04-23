Asus significantly stepped up its update game last year and even started doing away with its custom Android skin, opting for an approach much closer to stock Android instead. While the latest phones are still first in line to receive the newest Android version, other handsets aren't left in the dust, either. The mid-range Zenfone Max M2, released back in December 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo, can look ahead to its second major update to Android 10.
The release comes in the form of version 17.2018.2002.29. Its changelog only mentions the headlining upgrade to Android 10, along with some photo and video improvements. Luckily, the new OS comes with a lot of refinements of its own. You can look forward to gesture navigation, more granular location permissions, dark mode, and much more.
Release Notes
- System Upgrade to Android 10
- Unified preview interface for video and photo
- Added CIF and QVGA format supported at Rear camera video quality
The update is rolling out in stages and should reach your phone in the coming weeks. If you're particularly impatient, you'll soon also be able to download the software from Asus' website — it's not available there just yet, but be sure to check back in a little bit.
