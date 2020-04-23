Screenshots are becoming a lot more convenient with Android R. While Google is already planning to implement scrolling screenshot support in the OS update (which, granted, many other OEMs have already done), there's yet another way in Android 11 to share an app's content.

Android 11 Developer Preview 3, which was released to the public earlier today, has two new buttons on the Recents screen: Screenshot and Share. The former saves a screenshot of the highlighted app, while the latter does the same thing and jumps straight to the system share dialog. The new buttons replace the app drawer that was present on Android 10.

Sadly, the long-awaited scrolling screenshot functionality is still not implemented, as of Developer Preview 3. That's something to look forward to, at least.