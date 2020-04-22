Article Contents
Now is the perfect time to work on those little home improvement projects you've been putting off. Whether you've been mulling over creating an entire smart-home from scratch or just looking to replace an aging device or two, there are few more dependable names in the game than Nest. Right now, you can save up to $250 during the biggest Nest sale we've seen since Black Friday.
These sales are available from a handful of retailers, but prices appear to vary slightly from site to site. Also, you might want to take these price comparisons with a grain of salt, because Google has a habit of exaggerating when it comes to the size of their discounts. You can follow the links below to save on almost any Nest product at the retailer of your choice if you're looking to save while you smarten up your home.
Cameras
-
Nest Cam Indoor
-
Nest Cam Indoor (Three-pack)
-
Nest Cam Outdoor
-
Nest Cam Outdoor (Two-pack)
- Nest Cam IQ Indoor
- Nest Cam IQ Indoor (Two-pack)
- Google - $348 ($250 off, $598 MSRP)
-
Nest Cam IQ Outdoor
-
Nest Cam IQ Outdoor (Two-pack)
-
Nest Hello doorbell camera
Alarms and Locks
-
Nest Secure kit
-
Nest Detect sensors
-
Nest x Yale Lock
-
Nest Protect
-
Nest Protect (Three-pack)
Thermostats
-
Nest Learning Thermostat
-
Nest Thermostat E
Speakers
-
Nest Mini
Smart Displays
-
Nest Hub
Connectivity
-
Nest Wifi Router
- Google - $129 ($20 off, $149 MSRP)
- Nest Wifi Router and add-on point
