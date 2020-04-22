In a fragile time when the world is under a pandemic and the least common denominator in corporate marketing campaigns is "we're all in this together," there are still ways where companies can compete and advertise their efforts. HMD Global, for example, has made a goodwill gesture towards its customers by extending the warranties for some Nokia phones.

The manufacturer has cited the COVID-19 outbreak for the reason it has just extended all warranties expiring March 15 to April 15 for 45 days. Customers in the U.S. and Europe can send in their device to be returned or repaired where those services are available.

We're extending the warranty on your Nokia phone by 45 days for all warranties expiring between 15 March - 15 April 2020. Stay safe, stay connected. 👉https://t.co/90tx1MOq8f pic.twitter.com/BpNM5snVP5 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) April 16, 2020

In the U.S., most if not all devices (minus the battery component) are warrantied for 12 months from purchase while the battery and any complimentary external accessories are covered for 6 months. In the European Union, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland, the device plus non-removable batteries are supported for 24 months while user-replaceable batteries and accessories are given 6 months.

Check your receipt and, where applicable, take advantage of this extra service for the next 2 to 6 weeks.