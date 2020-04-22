Nokia released an Android 10 update roadmap, which now includes 20 phones, last year. The budget Nokia 2.3 was slated to get the update by the end of Q1 2020. The first quarter of the year has come and gone, but at least the rollout is happening now.
Image courtesy user "eldiomedes" on Nokia Community
The update weighs in at a little over 1GB, with featured additions including dark mode, Smart Reply, gesture nav, more privacy controls, and the March 2020 security patch. The following countries will receive the update:
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- India
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Macau
- Malaysia
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Nepal
- Norway
- Oman
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Tunisia
- UAE
- Ukraine
- Yemen
The update is being released in waves, so only about 10% of people will get it today. That percentage will increase to 50% by April 24th, and 100% by April 26th. So if you have a 2.3 and haven't yet received the update, you're not alone.
