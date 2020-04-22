This story was originally published and last updated .
It would appear that two Crash Bandicoot fans (Jump Button and Motwera) have uncovered an upcoming mobile Crash Bandicoot game through a Facebook search. Currently, there is a survey available for the supposed Crash Bandicoot Mobile title on StoreMaven (a mobile growth website) that mentions the game isn't available yet while simultaneously asking for input to improve the game's development. So while the existence of Crash Bandicoot Mobile has yet to be confirmed by King, the recent leak from Jump Button and Motwera looks pretty convincing.
Besides the StoreMaven survey link that shows Crash Bandicoot Mobile's icon and that it's coming from King, Jump Button and Motwera have leaked three blurry pics that provide a few hints of what everyone may be able to expect from the game, should it materialize. Clearly, running, jumping, and sliding is how you will interact with the title, much like any auto-runner out there, and it would also appear that there will be some sort of base-building mechanic, because clearly auto-running isn't enough to keep people coming back to a game over and over, and so a grind is necessary, like building and upgrading a base.
Suffice to say, Crash Bandicoot Mobile looks exactly like a title I would expect to come from the creators of the Candy Crush series, especially now that Activision owns King. There's already a mass of endless/auto-runners available on the Play Store, and somehow I doubt King or Activision are the visionaries that will manage to turn this stale genre on its head. This most likely means we can expect the same tired gameplay formula we've seen time and time again, all wrapped up in an endless base-building grind that will undoubtedly be connected to the title's in-app purchases. Of course, King has yet to confirm the game even exists, and my guesswork could be way off the mark, so at this point, I'd say it's best to take all of this with a grain of salt until official details come to light.
King has soft launched Crash Bandicoot Mobile in select regions
Back in February, two Crash Bandicoot fans uncovered a potential Crash Bandicoot game aimed at mobile, and even though it was clear the title was under development, there was no way to know if the game would ever officially see the light of day. Well, as of today, it looks like Crash Bandicoot Mobile is indeed coming to Android thanks to the fact that the title was just soft-launched in Malaysia. This means those that live in Malaysia can jump into the endless runner right now since it's free-to-play, though current reviews mention that they can't move beyond the tutorial, so clearly, there are still some bugs that need to be addressed.
While King has yet to make an official statement about the existence of Crash Bandicoot Mobile, today's appearance on the Play Store is proof enough the game exists, and ideally should be launching soon since it's already available as a soft-launch title in select regions. Now, we don't know if the game will be released worldwide, though it's clear it's available is in English, so it should, at the very least, see a Western release. We also don't know how the game will be monetized, and even though the current Play Store listing doesn't mention in-app purchases, I have a feeling King is going to monetize the game just as aggressively as the rest of its catalog.
So there you have it. King has soft-launched Crash Bandicoot Mobile in Malaysia (and possibly other regions), which shows development is moving along. Hopefully, King will release some official information sometime soon so that we'll all have a better idea when to expect the official release of Crash Bandicoot Mobile on Android.
Comments