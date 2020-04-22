Well, we're at home right now. Still. Might as well take some time and effort to improve it. One way you can do that is automating your light fixtures, electronics, and appliances. Enter the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug — Amazon is selling 3-packs for a surprisingly good price.

As with a lot of things 'smart,' you'll be able to use an Alexa or Google Assistant device to turn anything you plug in through these blocks on or off. And with the Kasa Smart app and other Kasa products, you'll also be able to configure Smart Actions for multiple items to turn on or off on schedule or via a single switch. These smart plugs support currents of up to 15 amperes.

A single unit usually hovers between $18 and $23 on Amazon while a triplet would cost $42 to $47 usually. But while stock lasts, you can grab a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for just $30 — that boils down to the best unit price we've seen.