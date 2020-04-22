Before Sony got into the active noise-cancellation game with the WH-1000XM3, Bose was the brand to go for, with its popular QuietComfort 35 headphones. The company has recently released the overhauled noise cancelling 700 headphones, which traditionally cost a whopping $400. Thankfully, you can grab a refurbished model for $120 less from the manufacturer's site.

The headphones offer 11 levels of noise cancellation, as well as voice isolation thanks to the four microphones. The built-in battery can last for about 20 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough for very long flights. They also charge over USB-C, which is convenient if your phone uses the same connectivity. Finally, they come with built-in digital helpers, as both Google Assistant and Alexa are integrated.

The refurbished model comes with a 90-day risk-free trial, meaning you can return it easily. Sadly, only the black version is this low, as the white model costs $350. If you're ready to snatch yours, click the link below to make your purchase directly from Bose.