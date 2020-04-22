Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today I have a short list, though I still have a few standout titles worth mentioning. So if you're looking for some new games to waste some time with, you should definitely check out the sales for Meteorfall: Journeys, She Sees Red, and Unitied. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 19 temporarily free and 38 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- RoboRemo - control via Bluetooth BLE WiFi USB $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- QR Code Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Skyclock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Paranormal Territory 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- SLOC - 2D Rubik Cube $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bigfoot Quest $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tobrix $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Search Duplicate File (SDF Pro) $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Spirit level / bubble level PRO - no ads $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- ARC Browser $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alpha Launcher Prime💎 Wallpaper,DIY,Themes,Fast $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camera HD Pro $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Folder Lock Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Personal Finance - Expense Tracker, Money Manager $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Periodic Table 2020 PRO - Chemistry $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Zenith Fit+: Diet ,Calorie Counter,Workout/Recipes $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Age of Rivals $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Meteorfall: Journeys $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WMW: War Machine Wrestling $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Quadris (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Centiplode (Classic Centipede Shooter) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unitied $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weapon stripping NoAds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flare $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FAB $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Aurora Project UI Klwp/Kustom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Line Style Klwp/Kustom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minimal Desk UI klwp/Kustom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
