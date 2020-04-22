Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today I have a short list, though I still have a few standout titles worth mentioning. So if you're looking for some new games to waste some time with, you should definitely check out the sales for Meteorfall: JourneysShe Sees Red, and Unitied. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 19 temporarily free and 38 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. RoboRemo - control via Bluetooth BLE WiFi USB $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. QR Code Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Skyclock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Dead Bunker 2 HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Paranormal Territory 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc. $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. SLOC - 2D Rubik Cube $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Bigfoot Quest $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Tobrix $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Search Duplicate File (SDF Pro) $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Spirit level / bubble level PRO - no ads $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. ARC Browser $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. 3D EARTH PRO - local weather forecast & rain radar $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) - Who Use My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Alpha Launcher Prime💎 Wallpaper,DIY,Themes,Fast $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Camera HD Pro $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Folder Lock Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Personal Finance - Expense Tracker, Money Manager $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Periodic Table 2020 PRO - Chemistry $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  17. Zenith Fit+: Diet ,Calorie Counter,Workout/Recipes $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Age of Rivals $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Meteorfall: Journeys $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Solitaire Dungeon Escape 2 $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. WMW: War Machine Wrestling $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Quadris (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Centiplode (Classic Centipede Shooter) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Unitied $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Weapon stripping NoAds $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Flare $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. FAB $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Aurora Project UI Klwp/Kustom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Line Style Klwp/Kustom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Minimal Desk UI klwp/Kustom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Sagon Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days