Getting through your day can be painstaking, but a little bit of organization can make it a lot more seamless. Using digital to-do lists is one of the best options to jot down what's on your mind directly from your phone and then access it back on your computer when you're working, thanks to cross-platform syncing.

Whether you use such an app to manage your pending work items or your grocery list, it needs to be simple, and ideally give you the option to share lists with others to be even more productive. We've hand-picked a few popular apps that are easy to use and offer a decent amount of features. Depending on your requirements and usage, some will be straight to the point, while others will come with more advanced functionality. In any case, you'll most likely find one that suits your needs in the list below.

TickTick: ToDo List Planner, Reminder & Calendar

TickTick has grown to become one of the most popular task management apps. It comes with a sleek and intuitive user interface and packs everything you need to get organized: You can create checklists, append tags, add notes, and upload attachments for every task so that you can manage everything precisely. It's easy to set deadlines and schedule recurring tasks, especially thanks to the intelligent date parsing functionality. The built-in collaboration feature also lets you share items with other people, so it's easier to work together. TickTick comes with a widget and a Wear OS app, allowing you to review your to-do list at a glance. There's also a Premium subscription that gives you access to more features, including customizable themes, a calendar view, higher limits for tasks, reminders, and collaborators, as well as third-party integration with calendar and planning tools.

Todoist: To-Do List, Tasks & Reminders

Todoist is one of the most advanced task managers around. For starters, your lists are organized into projects, but you can also add customizable labels to each item. The app can also handle recurrent items, reminders, and due dates, as well as priority levels. It also makes it easy to collaborate with other people by assigning them tasks within a project. Todoist can also easily connect to other tools such as Gmail, Asana, Trello, and Alexa, making it seamless to integrate all of your tasks into a single place. Lastly, its smartwatch compatibility, Assistant integration, and built-in widget make it a breeze to review your remaining tasks at a glance.

Microsoft To Do: List, Task & Reminder

After Microsoft acquired Wunderlist, it built its own task management app, called To-Do. It's one of the simplest ones to use and still has a decent amount of features, including note-taking, reminders, and due dates. The interface is also sleek and customizable with various themes and even a dark mode. If you use Outlook, it's also a breeze to turn emails into tasks. Unfortunately, To-Do doesn't play well with non-Microsoft services and doesn't integrate with Assistant, but there's a widget to help you access your tasks quickly.

Google Tasks: Any Task, Any Goal. Get Things Done

Google has been late to the game when it comes to task management. Sure, Keep has been around for a while, but it's more of a note-taking app rather than an actual task manager. Thankfully, the company released Tasks in 2018 and baked it with everything you need to go through your day. Similar to the way Microsoft integrated To-Do with its productivity suite, Google's app talks natively with Gmail and Calendar, making it easy to manage your tasks. In addition, it also supports the ability to create subtasks, add detailed notes, and set due dates. It's simple and straight to the point, so it's probably enough for most people. Unfortunately, it's not as complete as other apps, so you might want to look for another option if you need things like folders, collaboration, and tags. At least there's a widget to easily review what's on your plate.

Asana: organize team projects

Asana is probably one of the most powerful ones around. Instead of being a mere task manager, it's designed for more complex project management. It can therefore handle things like projects, tasks, reminders, attachments, and collaboration. The latter is quite extensively developed, as people can like and comment on ideas, making it much easier to centralize everything. If collaboration beyond sharing grocery lists with your partner is important to you, Asana is probably one of the best options you have. Most features are free and let you work with up to 15 people, so it's definitely worth giving it a try.