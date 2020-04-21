If you're already streaming games with Stadia Pro, there's some good news: a whole new batch of games have come on sale. And if you're a new member, there's even better news: all the other games that went on sale in the past two weeks are still on sale.

Metro Exodus and The Division 2 along with their associated expansion packs and expanded editions are on deep discounts this week with many of them at least 40% off. Wolfenstein: Youngblood is also 15% off this week while Just Dance 2020 is half-price. And, as with last week's Pro deals, games previously on discount are still available for those prices.

New! Wolfenstein: Youngblood for $25.49 USD (15% off)

New! Metro Exodus for $20.00 USD (50% off)

New! Metro Exodus - Gold Edition for $29.25 USD (55% off)

New! Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels for $4.79 USD (40% off)

New! Metro Exodus - Sam’s Story for $14.39 USD (20% off)

New! The Division 2 - Standard Edition for $9.99 USD (67% off)

New! The Division 2 - Warlords of New York Expansion for $22.49 USD (25% off)

New! The Division 2 - Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition for $47.99 USD (40% off)

New! The Division 2 - Warlords of New York Edition for $30.00 USD (50% off)

New! Just Dance 2020 for $25.00 USD (50% off)

Borderlands 3 for $30.00 USD (50% off)

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $40.00 USD (50% off)

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition $50.00 USD (50% off)

Borderlands 3 Season Pass for $39.99 USD (20% off)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration $10.50 USD (65% off)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition $19.80 USD (67% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 for $47.99 USD (20% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition for $53.59 USD (33% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition for $59.99 USD (40% off)

Kine for $10.00 USD (50% off)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for $10.00 USD (50% off)

If you're playing on the free tier of Stadia and want to access these discounts, you'll need to pay $10 a month for Stadia Pro. If you haven't taken advantage of a Pro free trial yet, you can do so for 2 months right now.

A couple of asides: MotoGP 20 is coming to the platform this Thursday, April 23, for $50, and; two new Ultra Packs for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 featuring Ribrianne, Android 21, and Majuub will also be available on the same day.