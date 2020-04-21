Sonos has made a few misfires lately, like creating confusion around the discontinuation of older speakers and briefly having a "recycling" program that bricked speakers. Thankfully, the company's latest announcement sounds like a step in the right direction — a free radio service for all Sonos owners.

Sonos Radio is a free (but ad-supported) streaming radio service, available to Sonos customers starting today via a software update. It offers over 60,000 stations from partners like TuneIn and iHeartRadio, and Sonos says stations from UK-based Global and US-based Radio.com will be added soon.

Beyond easier access to existing stations, Sonos Radio will also include some amount of original programming. The 'Stream Sonos Sound System' station will be curated and hosted by the Sonos team, with a range of "new and well-known music, behind-the-scenes stories, as well as guest artist radio hours." There will also be stations with song selections from artists, as well as over 30 stations of music "inspired by Sonos customers' most loved genres."