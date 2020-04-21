The latest camera app from the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is now available to download from APK Mirror, and it's got a few little changes in preparation for the release of the new phones. The most noticeable difference from the previous version is that the settings are now accessible from a new button in the top right corner instead of via the pull-up section at the bottom where camera modes are located.

Google Lens also gets a dedicated button in the viewfinder now, whereas before you had to press and hold the somewhere on the screen to activate it. Compared to version 3.8.114 on the OnePlus 7T Pro, some other bits and bobs have been moved around as well. There's a new button for easily changing between 12 and 48MP capture, quick access to filters, and more shooting modes in the rotator by default, although you can still customize these yourself.

OnePlus Camera v4.0.213 from the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The organization of the settings has also changed somewhat, with General options moved further down and things like the new UltraShot HDR toggle, aspect ratio, and smart content detection finding a new home in a Photo section at the top. Other parts of the viewfinder interface have been tweaked slightly for a cleaner, refreshed look.

For comparison, Camera v3.8.114 from the OnePlus 7T Pro.

OnePlus Camera version 4.0.213 (APK Download) is currently known to only work on OnePlus 8 series devices, so do not try to install it on older phones. Reports from Reddit and the OnePlus forum warn against this as your camera will stop working until you roll back to the previous version — you're better off waiting for an automatic update for your handset.