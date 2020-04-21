Article Contents
For years, the RedMagic series from Nubia has been pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming hardware, delivering powerful devices for affordable prices that largely make gaming on a phone enjoyable. After a release earlier last month, Nubia is ready for the broader launch of its newest gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 5G. Here's everything you need to know about Nubia's beastly device, plus how you can order one starting today.
Built for gamers and performance enthusiasts alike
Modern mobile gamers are a tough bunch to please. They demand blinding speed, uncompromising power, and smooth frame rates to keep them connected to the action. The Nubia RedMagic 5G delivers on these expectations by being the world's first mass-produced phone to combine 5G technology with an industry-leading 144Hz display. While these specs are impressive in their own right, the RedMagic 5G has a lot more under the hood to appease both devoted gamers and everyday users who demand unbridled performance.
Flagship power
A quick glance at the spec sheet reveals that the RedMagic 5G falls easily into the flagship category. It comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor and a hulkish 4500mAh battery, complete with 18W Quick Charge technology (55W charger sold separately). It's available in 128GB or 256GB storage options, and the highest end version packs up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory. In short, this phone is a powerhouse.
Specs
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|OS
|Android 10-based Red Magic OS
|RAM
|8/12/16GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|128/256GB UFS 3.0
|Display
|6.65-inch AMOLED, FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080), 144Hz, 240Hz touch sensing
|Battery
|4500mAh, 18W charging (55W charger sold separately)
|Front camera
|8MP, f/2.0
|Rear cameras
|64MP Sony IMX686, f/1.8, PDAF (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro)
|Connectivity
|Dual-SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth
|Dimensions
|168.56 x 78 x 9.75mm, 218g
|Ports
|USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Colors
|Hacker Black, Mars Red, Cyber Neon, Transparent Edition
|Biometrics
|In-display fingerprint reader
Ultra cooling system
Every mobile phone, regardless of its make and model, tends to heat up when placed under load, particularly during GPU-heavy tasks like gaming. To help mitigate heat build-up that could cause drops in performance, the RedMagic 5G is equipped with a built-in 15,000 RPM fan, plus active liquid cooling. This combination keeps the device up to 2x cooler than conventional smartphones operating in similar parameters.
Cutting-edge connectivity
As more and more games rely on online connections to transfer and sync data, owning a device that excels in online connectivity is critical to your overall experience. As its name implies, the RedMagic 5G comes loaded with fast 5G technology. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, making this device ideal for online Google Play games, as well as game streaming services like Google's Stadia and Microsoft's Project xCloud.
Shoulder triggers
When in the thick of the action, you need every advantage you can get. With built-in capacitive triggers, you can remap on-screen buttons to increase in-game reflexes and improve your experience. Each trigger samples touch input at up to 300Hz, while output is rated at a blinding-fast 2ms, giving you optimal, responsive control over gameplay.
Immersive audio
Whether you're racing the streets, charging into battle, or wielding magic against your foes, premium audio is critical to the gaming experience. The RedMagic 5G features dual stereo speakers, complete with DTS:X Ultra 7.1-channel surround sound for fully immersive audio that brings gameplay to life.
Light it up
Is any gaming device complete without a bit of RGB lighting? Nope, definitely not. The RedMagic 5G comes loaded with a light strip embedded in the rear RedMagic logo. The strip is fully customizable so that you can rock your favorite color, or even display an arrangement of colors for a unique visual aesthetic.
Competitively priced
Most devices packing even half of these specs usually come with a price tag exceeding $1,000. Naturally, Nubia's latest mobile gaming powerhouse should cost about the same, right? Not even close. The RedMagic 5G starts at only $579. To put that into perspective, owners are getting a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G + Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, active liquid cooling with a 15,000 RPM internal fan, capacitive shoulder triggers, immersive audio, RGB lighting, and more for just a fraction of the price a big-box OEM would charge for a lesser device.
Order your RedMagic 5G today
The RedMagic 5G is available for purchase starting today. It comes in two unique colors, including Eclipse Black and Pulse. Prices start at just $579, though the final cost will vary based on your particular storage and memory configuration. To learn more about the RedMagic 5G, including how you can purchase one for yourself, check out Nubia's official webpage here.
